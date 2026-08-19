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China's steel sheet/plate exports down 9.9 percent in January-July 2026

Wednesday, 19 August 2026 09:45:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's steel sheet/plate exports totaled 38.26 million mt in the January-July period this year, down 9.9 percent year on year, 1.3 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the first six months this year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In July alone, China's steel sheet/plate exports amounted to 6.02 million mt, down 1.8 percent year on year, while down 1.15 percent month on month.

The demand for steel plates and sheets, which are primarily consumed by the automotive, home appliance and machinery manufacturing industries, has been weighed down by the weakening global manufacturing cycle and escalating trade restrictions, which resulted in the year-on-year decline of 9.9 percent in China's steel sheet/plate exports in the first seven months.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: Plate Flats China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

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