China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 35.8 percent in Jan-April

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:25:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 24.14 million mt in the January-April period this year, up 35.8 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In April alone, China exported 6.2 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 19.1 percent year on year, while down 9.6 percent compared to the high export volume of 6.86 million mt recorded in March.

In April, China’s HRC export prices edged down first while moving up later, with the highest level of $550/mt FOB seen during April 26-30, and the lowest level of $528/mt FOB observed during April 5-8, according to SteelOrbis’ data.