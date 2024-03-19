China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 49.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 10:17:14 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 11.08 million mt in the January-February period this year, up 49.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

The surge is explained by the strong sales by Chinese sellers in October, when the tradable level for ex-China Q235 HRC hit $520/mt FOB on average and when the majority of contracts for January shipment were signed. In February, shipments were also strong, though lower due to less working days.

In February alone, China exported 5.12 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 32.0 percent year on year, while down 2.7 percent month on month.

Since export prices in March this year also came closer to the low seen in October last year, export volumes in the April-May period will be at decent levels.