﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports up 49.7 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 10:17:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 11.08 million mt in the January-February period this year, up 49.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

The surge is explained by the strong sales by Chinese sellers in October, when the tradable level for ex-China Q235 HRC hit $520/mt FOB on average and when the majority of contracts for January shipment were signed. In February, shipments were also strong, though lower due to less working days.

In February alone, China exported 5.12 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 32.0 percent year on year, while down 2.7 percent month on month.

Since export prices in March this year also came closer to the low seen in October last year, export volumes in the April-May period will be at decent levels.


Tags: Plate Flats China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US plates in coil exports up 29.4 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices continue their downtrend

18 Mar | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 3.6 percent in January from December

18 Mar | Steel News

Dillinger to supply first carbon-reduced heavy plate to Denmark’s Ørsted

18 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian heavy plate exports decline again in February

14 Mar | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 11, 2024

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

US cut-length plate exports up 30.2 percent in January

13 Mar | Steel News

US issues preliminary CVD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

13 Mar | Steel News

US plate spot market prices still steady

11 Mar | Flats and Slab