Consumption of steel plate in Mexico decreases 5.5 percent in February

Apparent consumption of coil and sheet steel plates in Mexico decreased in February by 5.5 percent, year-over-year, to 308,000 mt, according to data from Canacero reviewed by SteelOrbis.

According to the association, total steel plate production decreased 10.4 percent to 206,000 mt in February. Plate is the fifth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico.

In February, 121,000 mt of plate was imported into the Mexican market, 8.3 percent less compared to the same month in 2023. Exports decreased 45.7 percent, year-over-year, totaling 19,000 mt.

In the accumulated period of January-February, plate consumption totaled 639,000 mt and production totaled 447,000 mt, volumes that represent annual decreases of 4.9 and 5.7 percent less, respectively, compared to the first two months of last year.

Data from Canacero show that the producers of plate (roll and sheet) in Mexico are Ternium, Grupo Acerero and ArcelorMittal. Also AHMSA, but it is currently paralyzed due to insolvency.