﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Consumption of steel plate in Mexico decreases 5.5 percent in February

Thursday, 18 April 2024 00:17:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Apparent consumption of coil and sheet steel plates in Mexico decreased in February by 5.5 percent, year-over-year, to 308,000 mt, according to data from Canacero reviewed by SteelOrbis.

According to the association, total steel plate production decreased 10.4 percent to 206,000 mt in February. Plate is the fifth most consumed finished steel product in Mexico.

In February, 121,000 mt of plate was imported into the Mexican market, 8.3 percent less compared to the same month in 2023. Exports decreased 45.7 percent, year-over-year, totaling 19,000 mt.

In the accumulated period of January-February, plate consumption totaled 639,000 mt and production totaled 447,000 mt, volumes that represent annual decreases of 4.9 and 5.7 percent less, respectively, compared to the first two months of last year.

Data from Canacero show that the producers of plate (roll and sheet) in Mexico are Ternium, Grupo Acerero and ArcelorMittal. Also AHMSA, but it is currently paralyzed due to insolvency.


Tags: Plate Flats Mexico North America Production Consumption 

Similar articles

US plate prices mostly steady on adequate supply

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2024

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 8.9 percent in February from January

17 Apr | Steel News

US plates in coil exports up 14.6 percent in February

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Mexico maintains AD duties of 29.3 percent to plate imports from Russia

15 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian heavy plate exports and imports decline sharply in March

15 Apr | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 15, 2024

11 Apr | Flats and Slab

US domestic plate prices trend down slightly

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in late March

09 Apr | Steel News