﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.4% in mid-April

Thursday, 25 April 2024 11:17:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On April 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 12.37 million mt, down 710,000 mt or 5.4 percent compared to April 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 20, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.42 million mt, 1.39 million mt, 1.36 million mt, 1.26 million mt and 5.94 million mt, decreasing by 1.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 4.9 percent, 13.7 percent and 5.9 percent, all compared to April 10.


Tags: Crc Wire Rod Plate Hrc Rebar Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in late March

09 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.6 percent in mid-March

25 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 12.8% in late Feb

04 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 26.8% in mid-Feb

27 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.4% in early Feb

20 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.2% in late Jan

06 Feb | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.4% in mid-Jan

25 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.4% in late Dec

04 Jan | Steel News