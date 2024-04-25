Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.4% in mid-April

Thursday, 25 April 2024 11:17:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On April 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 12.37 million mt, down 710,000 mt or 5.4 percent compared to April 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of April 20, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 2.42 million mt, 1.39 million mt, 1.36 million mt, 1.26 million mt and 5.94 million mt, decreasing by 1.6 percent, 2.1 percent, 4.9 percent, 13.7 percent and 5.9 percent, all compared to April 10.