Most EU steel import quotas nearly exhausted as Q2 ends

As of June 26, approaching the end of the EU quota period between April 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for South Korea, Turkey, “other countries” and China have been exhausted, while over 80 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

Regarding the exhausted quotas, the quotas of 161,143 mt for HRC (1A) and 71,028 mt for organic coated sheets allocated to South Korea have been exhausted. China has exhausted the quota of 140,266 mt for merchant bars and light sections. Regarding the quotas allocated under “other countries”, the 43,468 mt quota for CRC allocated for Turkey, the 20,955 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) for Japan, the 110,038 mt quota for quarto plates for South Korea and the 27,568 mt quota for rebar for Egypt have been used up .

Looking at the quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has used up 93.97 percent, 95.6 percent, 99.95 percent and 93.6 percent of its quotas of 627,026 mt for HRC (1A), 21,177 mt for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips, 49,432 mt for gas pipes and 43,093 mt for other welded pipes, respectively. The country has also used up 99.95 percent of the 118,012 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) allocated under “other countries”.

Other product quotas used up can be seen at the table below.