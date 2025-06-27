 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Most...

Most EU steel import quotas nearly exhausted as Q2 ends

Friday, 27 June 2025 14:36:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

As of June 26, approaching the end of the EU quota period between April 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for South Korea, Turkey, “other countries” and China have been exhausted, while over 80 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the European Commission’s data.

Regarding the exhausted quotas, the quotas of 161,143 mt for HRC (1A) and 71,028 mt for organic coated sheets allocated to South Korea have been exhausted. China has exhausted the quota of 140,266 mt for merchant bars and light sections. Regarding the quotas allocated under “other countries”, the 43,468 mt quota for CRC allocated for Turkey, the 20,955 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) for Japan, the 110,038 mt quota for quarto plates for South Korea and the 27,568 mt quota for rebar for Egypt have been used up .

Looking at the quotas allocated for Turkey, the country has used up 93.97 percent, 95.6 percent, 99.95 percent and 93.6 percent of its quotas of 627,026 mt for HRC (1A), 21,177 mt for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips, 49,432 mt for gas pipes and 43,093 mt for other welded pipes, respectively. The country has also used up 99.95 percent of the 118,012 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A) allocated under “other countries”.

Other product quotas used up can be seen at the table below.

Product Country Amount (mt) Used (%)
HRC (1A) Australia (under other countries) 111,380 99.34
CRC South Korea 94,591 98.48

 

 

 

Electrical sheets (3B)

 China 39,732 84.72
Vietnam (under other countries) 43,468 92.67
Taiwan (under other countries) 43,468 82.47
Japan (under other countries) 43,468 99.87

 

Metallic coated sheets (4A)

 South Korea 48,916 94.19
UK 49,849 98.65
Taiwan (under other countries) 118,012 99.17
Organic coated sheets Taiwan 22,904 99.79
Quarto plates Indonesia (under other countries) 110,038 93.28
Rebar Algeria (under other countries) 27,568 99.92

 

 

Wire rod

 Malaysia (under other countries) 15,074 99.44
Algeria (under other countries) 15,074 99.74
Egypt (under other countries) 15,074 99.71
Hollow sections Macedonia 28,852 99.77
Other seamless pipes UK 39,728 95.6

Tags: Rebar Coated Pipe Hollow section Plate Wire Rod Hrc Crc Longs Flats Tubular European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EU plans adjustments to safeguard measures on angles, shapes and sections

16 Jun | Steel News

European Council approves extension of duty and quota exemption on steel imports from Ukraine until 2028

10 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER: New EU trade measures needed in face of US tariffs

04 Jun | Steel News

EU terminates AD probe on seamless pipes from China

03 Jun | Steel News

EU imposes definitive AD duties on tinplate from China

30 May | Steel News

EU approves extension of iron and steel tax exemptions for Ukraine for another three years

14 May | Steel News

EU launches public consultation on countermeasures against US tariffs, may restrict scrap exports to US

12 May | Steel News

Trade policy panel at IREPAS: Steel trade under pressure from tariff war

28 Apr | Steel News

IMF: Global recession not expected despite rising trade tensions

22 Apr | Steel News

Turkey exhausts EU’s some flat and steel import quotas for Q2

14 Apr | Steel News