EU’s new steel safeguard regime to come into effect on July 1, 2026

The EU’s new steel safeguard regime is scheduled to enter into force on July 1, 2026, with the expiry of the current safeguard measures on June 30, 2026, according to the latest draft of the regulation. The post-safeguard regulation is intended to provide continuity and predictability for the EU steel market following the end of the current safeguard measures, while allowing for adjustments based on evolving market conditions.

According to the draft regulation, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein will be exempt from the measures pursuant to the European Economic Area agreement. All other third-country suppliers will fall within the new framework once it takes effect.

The EU Council noted that the total value of adjusted quotas must be capped to remain between 15.2 million mt and 22.2 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported . In addition, the Council allowed unused tariff quota volumes in one quarter to be carried over to the next quarter within the same yearly period of application of the tariff rate quota. Under the proposed rules, unused volumes will remain available for 20 working days into the following quarter, offering greater flexibility for importers and market participants.

The European Parliament’s International Trade Committee is expected to vote on the draft at the end of January 2026, a step that would clear the way for inter-institutional negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission early next year.