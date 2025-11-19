 |  Login 
EU adopts definitive TRQ safeguard on ferroalloy imports

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 12:12:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has imposed definitive safeguard measures on imports of certain ferroalloys (namely, ferromanganese, ferrosilicon, ferrosilicomanganese and ferrosilicomagnesium), marking a significant step to protect an EU industry that employs roughly 1,800 workers. The decision concludes an 11-month investigation, which found that surging imports had seriously injured the bloc’s ferroalloy producers.

TRQs designed to balance protection and supply security

The safeguard introduces country-specific tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for each ferroalloy type, limiting duty-free import volumes. According to the Commission’s design:

  • imports within the quota enter the EU duty-free,
  • imports above the quota may still enter duty-free if their price is above a set threshold,
  • if the price is below the threshold, an additional duty equal to the difference will apply.

The measures apply to all third countries, including Norway and Iceland, which had always been excluded from measures relating to steel imports. Brussels will hold trimonthly consultations with both countries and monitor supply-chain effects to ensure the wider European metals value chain is not disrupted.

The tariff-rate quota volumes have been calculated as 75 percent of the average import level for 2022-2024 for each country.

Safeguard responds to rising imports and global overcapacity

The investigation, launched in December 2024, confirmed that ferroalloy imports rose 17 percent between 2019 and 2024, while EU producers’ market share fell sharply from 38 percent to 24 percent.

The European Commission found that global overcapacity, import restrictions in other major markets, and rising tariffs worldwide had diverted significant volumes toward the EU, causing serious injury to domestic producers. By stabilizing upstream supply, the safeguard aims to reinforce the resilience of the European steel value chain.

Three-year duration, WTO consistency maintained

The measures will remain in force for three years, expiring on November 17, 2028. The Commission emphasized that the safeguard is fully compatible with EU bilateral and regional trade commitments, ensuring compliant application across all partners.

The quota volumes allocated by country can be seen at the table below.

 

 

Product type

 

 

HS and CN codes

 

 

Allocation by country

Year 1

From 18.11.2025 to 17.2.2026

From 18.2.2026 to 17.5.2026

From 18.5.2026 to 17.8.2026

From 18.8.2026 to 17.11.2026

Volume of tariff quota (mt)

 

 

 

Ferro-Manganese

 

 

 

7202 11, 7202 19

Norway

28,972

28,027

28,972

28,972

India

17,625

17,051

17,625

17,625

South Africa

8,272

8,003

8,272

8,272

Malaysia

6,765

6,545

6,765

6,765

Korea, Republic of

4,832

4,675

4,832

4,832

Other countries

5,557

5,376

5,557

5,557

 

 

Ferro-Silicon

 

 

7202 21, 7202 29

Norway

35,136

33,990

35,136

35,136

Iceland

13,373

12,937

13,373

13,373

Kazakhstan

8,090

7,826

8,090

8,090

Brazil

6,316

6,110

6,316

6,316

Other countries

24,984

24,169

24,984

24,984

 

 

Ferro-Silico-Magnesium

 

 

7202 99 30

China

468

453,61

468

468

Brazil

99

96,55

99

99

India

78

76,33

78

78

Thailand

76

74,32

76

76

Other countries

18

18,28

18

18

 

Ferro-Silico-Manganese

 

 

7202 30

Norway

37,067

35,858

37,067

37,067

India

31,958

30,916

31,958

31,958

Zambia

7,882

7,625

7,882

7,882

Other countries

18,955

18,337

18,955

18,955

