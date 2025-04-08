France’s steel product export value down 5.5 percent in January

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €791.05 million, decreasing by 5.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, France exported €107.17 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 2.6 percent, €37.04 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by seven percent, €45.73 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 32.4 percent, €25.98 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 6.4 percent, and €69.77 million of metal structures and parts - up by 9.9 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.