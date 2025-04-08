 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s steel product export value down 5.5 percent in January

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 11:14:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €791.05 million, decreasing by 5.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, France exported €107.17 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 2.6 percent, €37.04 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by seven percent, €45.73 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 32.4 percent, €25.98 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 6.4 percent, and €69.77 million of metal structures and parts - up by 9.9 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Alloys Pipe Wire  Tubular Raw Mat Longs France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 10.8 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.5 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.6 percent in January-September

09 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.2 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 7.1 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.1 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News