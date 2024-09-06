France’s steel product export value down 9.1 percent in Jan-June

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-June period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €5.18 billion, decreasing by 9.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €690.0 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.3 percent, €230.89 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 27.0 percent, €397.41 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 9.6 percent, €176.05 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 7.5 percent, and €447.88 million of metal structures and parts - down 2.3 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.