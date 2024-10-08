 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s steel product import value down...

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 12:12:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.17 billion, decreasing by 11.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.25 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.1 percent, €302.44 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 15.9 percent, €436.43 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 22.1 percent, €305.1 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 12.8 percent, and €1.65 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 2.0 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.


Tags: Wire  Pipe Alloys Tubular Longs Raw Mat France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product export value down 7.1 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 9.1 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 10.6 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 7.8 percent in Jan-Apr

05 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 10.4 percent in Jan-Apr

05 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in Jan-Mar

10 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 12.4 percent in Jan-Mar

07 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.6 percent in Jan-February

08 May | Steel News