France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-March period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €2.36 billion, decreasing by 11.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €510.1 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.8 percent, €131.14 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 3.11 percent, €174.2 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 8.3 percent, €127.2 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 3.5 percent, and €676.9 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.