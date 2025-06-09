 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

Monday, 09 June 2025 10:21:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-March period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €2.36 billion, decreasing by 11.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €510.1 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.8 percent, €131.14 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 3.11 percent, €174.2 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 8.3 percent, €127.2 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 3.5 percent, and €676.9 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 5 percent, all compared to the same period of 2024.


Tags: Alloys Pipe Wire  Longs Raw Mat Tubular Flats France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in January-March

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 7.8 percent in Jan-Apr

05 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in Jan-Mar

10 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.6 percent in Jan-February

08 May | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.2 percent in January

10 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 17.8 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.4 percent in Jan-Nov

09 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.6 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News