France’s steel product import value down 18.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 09 February 2024 11:22:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €10.1 billion, decreasing by 18.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.99 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 10.1 percent, €507.8 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 14.2 percent, €803.4 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 22.9 percent, €494.9 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 26.1 percent, and €2.41 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 6.3 percent, all compared to the same period of 2022.


