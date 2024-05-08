France’s steel product import value down 9.6 percent in Jan-February

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 13:22:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-February period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €1.75 billion, decreasing by 9.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €356.62 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.6 percent, €87.79 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 19.0 percent, €126.42 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 25.4 percent, €88.18 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 11.6 percent, and €468.63 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 6.3 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.