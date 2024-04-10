﻿
English
France’s steel product import value down 10.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 10:22:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €855.45 million, decreasing by 10.2 percent year on year.

In the given month, France imported €109,75 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.8 percent, €39.8 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 21.2 percent, €67.68 million of cold rolled steel strip - up by 10.6 percent, €27.73 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 17.4 percent, and €63.36 million of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 7.9 percent, all compared to the same month of 2023.


