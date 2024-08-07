France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-May period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €4.44 billion, decreasing by 9.8 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €909.62 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.9 percent, €216.73 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 18.3 percent, €312.99 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 24.1 percent, €220.09 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 10.8 percent, and €1.17 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 3.2 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.