France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in January-March

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-March period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €2.42 billion, decreasing by 5.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, France exported €318.4 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.44 percent, €112.1 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 5.4 percent, €152.3 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 30.4 percent, €77 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 10.4 percent, and €222 million of metal structures and parts - down by 0.12 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.