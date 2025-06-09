 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > France’s...

France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in January-March

Monday, 09 June 2025 10:19:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-March period this year, France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €2.42 billion, decreasing by 5.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, France exported €318.4 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 6.44 percent, €112.1 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 5.4 percent, €152.3 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 30.4 percent, €77 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 10.4 percent, and €222 million of metal structures and parts - down by 0.12 percent, all compared to the same month of 2024.


Tags: Alloys Wire  Pipe Longs Tubular Flats Raw Mat France European Union Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

06 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.8 percent in Jan-May

07 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 7.8 percent in Jan-Apr

05 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in Jan-Mar

10 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 9.6 percent in Jan-February

08 May | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.2 percent in January

10 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 17.8 percent in 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.4 percent in Jan-Nov

09 Feb | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 18.6 percent in Jan-Oct

09 Jan | Steel News