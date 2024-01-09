France’s steel product import value down 18.6 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 13:35:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €9.3 billion, decreasing by 18.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.81 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 10.4 percent, €469.9 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 12.8 percent, €738.2 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 22.4 percent, €453.4 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 25.3 percent, and €2.21 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 6.3 percent, all compared to the same period of the previous year.