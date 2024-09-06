France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in Jan-June

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-June period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €5.32 billion, decreasing by 11.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.7 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 8.7 percent, €259.37 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 17.7 percent, €374.17 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 23.8 percent, €264.2 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 13.2 percent, and €1.42 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 2.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.