France’s steel product import value down 17.8 percent in 2023

Friday, 08 March 2024 13:30:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in 2023 France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €10.76 billion, decreasing by 17.8 percent year on year.

In the given year, France imported €2.13 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 10.6 percent, €533.6 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 15.7 percent, €844.2 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 23.7 percent, €526.1 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 26.5 percent, and €2.56 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 7.4 percent, all compared to 2022.


