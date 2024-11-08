France’s steel product import value down 11.7 percent in January-August

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €6.69 billion, decreasing by 11.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.36 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 7.5 percent, €319.87 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 15.9 percent, €471.42 million of cold rolled steel strip - down by 21.8 percent, €330.01 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 11.9 percent, and €1.81 billion of metal structures and parts - increasing by 2.2 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.