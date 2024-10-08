France’s steel product export value down 7.1 percent in January-July

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-July period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.06 billion, decreasing by 7.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €805.3 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 5.8 percent, €274.94 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 25.1 percent, €480.33 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 13.8 percent, €211.61 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 3.6 percent, and €528.95 million of metal structures and parts - down 2.2 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.