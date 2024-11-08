France’s steel product export value down 8.2 percent in January-August

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-August period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €6.60 billion, decreasing by 8.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €884.5 million of steel pipes and tubes - down 4.8 percent, €291.86 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 24.9 percent, €504.96 million of cold rolled steel strip - up 12.6 percent, €228.28 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 3.5 percent, and €589.18 million of metal structures and parts - down 1.7 percent, all compared to the same period of 2023.