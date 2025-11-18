 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER...

EUROFER calls for urgent TRQ safeguard to preserve ferroalloy production

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 15:57:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has urged the European Union to adopt the European Commission’s proposal for a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) safeguard to protect the EU ferroalloy industry, describing the measure as the sector’s “last chance” for survival. According to EUROFER, the industry has been pushed to the brink as surging imports have eroded market share and profitability. The association warned that, without safeguard action, the ferroalloy sector could disappear within a few years, EU users would face total dependency on foreign suppliers, and such dependency would expose the steel industry to supply continuity risks and non-market price pressure.

EUROFER emphasized that the European Commission’s proposal is not a blanket tariff on all imports. Instead, it introduces a TRQ mechanism that allows “limited but still very significant” duty-free import volumes, ensuring a fair balance between EU steelmakers and global suppliers. The association highlights that:

  • the TRQ is country-neutral, not directed at specific exporters,
  • the aim is to support EU economic resilience, not restrict trade,
  • the measure protects upstream suppliers of critical raw materials essential for steelmaking.

Strategic value for Europe’s metals value chain

As the steel industry is the primary consumer of ferroalloys, EUROFER stressed the strategic importance of maintaining domestic production capacity to preserve the integrity of the European metals value chain.

Losing EU ferroalloy producers would threaten industrial autonomy at a time when Europe seeks to secure raw material inputs for green and digital transition industries.

Call for adoption

EUROFER concluded that adopting the TRQ safeguard is the only realistic measure to prevent a collapse of the EU ferroalloy sector and avoid a situation where European steelmakers are entirely dependent on third-country suppliers.


Tags: Alloys Raw Mat European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

EU proposes TRQ to reduce ferro-alloy imports by 25 percent

17 Nov | Steel News

Assofermet: New EU safeguard regime is a steel trap for European distribution and manufacturing

09 Oct | Steel News

Assofermet: Italian scrap market sees weaker prices and greater uncertainty in Sept

06 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in January-March

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.5 percent in January

08 Apr | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 10.8 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 8.5 percent in January-October

09 Jan | Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in November

11 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.6 percent in January-September

09 Dec | Steel News