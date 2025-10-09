Assofermet: New EU safeguard regime is a steel trap for European distribution and manufacturing

The draft regulation proposed by the European Commission introducing new replacement measures for the EU steel import safeguard has triggered a strong reaction from Assofermet, the association representing Italian companies in the trade, distribution and processing of steel and non-ferrous metals, which describes it as a real “steel trap” for distributors and processing companies.

According to the association, the introduction of a 50 percent duty once product-category quotas are exhausted, combined with a general reduction of import quotas, clearly shows the intention to close the European market to imports from non-EU countries. Such measures, Assofermet underlines, would lead to the creation of a “captive market”, inevitably causing price increases and serious repercussions for European manufacturing, traditionally export-oriented and already under strong competitive pressure.

The association also points out that these new restrictions would add to the antidumping duties already in force or under discussion, such as those on cold rolled coils, and to the upcoming entry into force of the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) from January 2026, making any alternative supply route practically unfeasible. “Once again,” Assofermet stated, “the European Commission completely ignores the distribution, service centers and processing companies, despite the fact that they represent the beating heart of European manufacturing and exports.” The association reiterated that, while recognizing the strategic value of the European steel industry, its protection cannot result in excessive protectionism, which would only lead to “the delocalization of production and the fragmentation of European industry.”

As previously reported by SteelOrbis , Assofermet had expressed concern over the new EU safeguard measures on steel and aluminum, calling for a more balanced approach and concrete proposals for the post-safeguard phase, including a single EU-wide quarterly quota, a carry-over mechanism for unused quotas and a reduced 25 percent duty in case of quotas being exceeded.

At the time, the association had warned that excessive import restrictions would have serious consequences for European manufacturing, already burdened by energy costs and the implementation of the CBAM. Assofermet’s latest statement on October 8, therefore, continues along the same lines, reinforcing the warning that European industrial policy risks losing its focus on competitiveness.

Assofermet announced that it will continue to engage in dialogue with the Italian government and the European Commission “to defend the interests of the steel trade, distribution and processing sectors”, calling for the opening of a discussion table to address measures to stimulate steel consumption and demand within the European market, a topic that, it said, has so far been completely neglected.