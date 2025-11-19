Italian crude steel production up 2.2 percent in October 2025

According to the latest data released by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, in October this year crude steel production in Italy totaled 2.0 million mt, up from 1.9 million mt in September, while up 2.2 percent on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period this year, Italian crude steel production rose by 3.1 percent year on year to 17.5 million mt.

2025 Crude steel Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative (000/mt) Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,698 3.9 1,698 3.9 Feb 1,817 -0.5 3,515 1.6 Mar 2,044 7.5 5,559 3.7 Apr 1,800 6.1 7,359 4.2 May 1,961 3.8 9,320 4.1 Jun 1,792 -3.2 11,112 2.9 Jul 1,727 2.2 12,839 2.8 Aug 822 7.5 13,661 3.1 Sep 1,876 4.3 15,537 3.2 Oct 1,989 2.2 17.256 3.1

As for long products, the monthly output amounted to 1.2 million mt in October, up 11.6 percent year on year, whereas flat product output totaled 779,000 mt, down by 2.6 percent year on year. Italian long steel production amounted to 10.4 million mt in the first ten months, exceeding the volume in the same period last year by 4.4 percent, whereas in the same period Italian flat steel production increased by 4.7 percent year on year to 7.6 million mt.