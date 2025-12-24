 |  Login 
Turkey’s crude steel production rises by 9.9% in November 2025

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 12:10:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), the country’s crude steel production rose by 9.9 percent year on year to 3.31 million mt in November this year. The country’s billet production increased by 9.4 percent to 2.09 million mt, while slab production rose by 11.1 percent to 1.22 million mt, both year on year.

In the January-November period, Turkey’s crude steel production totaled 34.6 million mt, up by two percent year on year. The country’s billet production rose by five percent to 21.9 million mt, while slab production declined by three percent to 12.6 million mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the year, 24.9 million mt, corresponding to 72.2 percent of the country’s crude steel production, was produced by electric arc furnaces, while 9.59 million mt, corresponding to 27.8 percent, was produced by integrated plants.

Turkey's crude steel production - November 2025


