TCUD: Turkey’s steel imports fall in October 2025, exports keep rising

According to a statement released by the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), in October this year crude steel production increased by 3.1 percent year on year to 3.21 million mt in Turkey, the world’s eighth largest steelmaking country, while in the first 10 months production rose by 1.2 percent year on year to 31.27 million mt. In October, Turkey’s billet and slab production amounted to 2.07 million mt and 1.13 million mt, up 9.2 percent and 6.5 percent year on year, respectively. In the January-October period, Turkey produced 19.88 million mt of billet, up 4.7 percent, against 11.39 million mt of slab, down 4.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

In the given month, finished steel consumption in Turkey rose by 7.2 percent year on year to 3.31 million mt, while in the January-October period the country’s finished steel consumption increased by 2.6 percent year on year to 32.18 million mt.

In October, Turkey’s steel exports rose by 18.7 percent to 1.17 million mt, while the value of these exports increased by 8.2 percent to $785.69 million, year on year. In the first 10 months, the country’s steel exports rose by 12.6 percent to 12.54 million mt, while the value of these exports increased by 4.1 percent to $8.49 billion, both year on year. Flat and long product exports in the January-October period amounted to 5.48 million mt and 6.57 million mt, respectively, with increases of 11.0 percent and 10.9 percent year on year, while semi-finished product exports amounted to 497,600 mt.

In October, Turkey’s steel imports decreased by 10.8 percent to 1.49 million mt, while the value of these imports moved down by 14.1 percent to $1.02 billion, both year on year. In the January-October period, the country’s steel imports increased by 13.8 percent to 15.65 million mt, while the value of these imports moved up by 1.6 percent to $10.92 billion, both year on year. Looking at the imported products, flat and long product imports in the first 10 months amounted to 7.49 million mt and 1.26 million mt, respectively, with increases of 11.4 percent and 15.6 percent year on year, while semi-finished product imports amounted to 6.88 million mt.

In the first 10 months, Turkey’s steel export to import ratio increased to 77.76 percent, from 75.89 percent recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Turkey's crude steel production - October 2025