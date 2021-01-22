NLMK’s crude steel output up one percent in 2020

Friday, 22 January 2021 16:26:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) has announced its production and sales data for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020. According to the company’s statement, NLMK’s crude steel output in the fourth quarter totaled 3.9 million mt, up one percent compared to the previous quarter. In 2020, the company’s crude steel output totaled 15.8 million mt, increasing by one percent year on year.

In the fourth quarter, NLMK Group’s total steel product sales decreased by five percent compared to the previous quarter to 4.2 million mt, due to lower slab sales coupled with inventory growth at the year-end, and lower sales of long products due to equipment upgrades. In the fourth quarter, the company’s total steel product sales increased on year-on-year basis by one percent, supported by higher demand for pig iron and billet. In 2020, the company’s total steel product sales increased by three percent year on year to 17.5 million mt, driven by an increase in pig iron sales to 1.5 million mt, amid lower steel output during blast furnace overhauls at NLMK Lipetsk.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, domestic sales totaled 2.6 million mt, down by seven percent quarter on quarter and decreasing by 10 percent year on year, amid lower steel product sales in the local market. In 2020 overall, the company’s domestic sales decreased by six percent year on year to 10.7 million mt, mainly due to lower shipment volumes in the US market and reduced long product sales in the local market.

The company’s export sales in the given quarter totaled 1.6 million mt, up by 21 percent year on year and down by 14 percent quarter on quarter, amid lower slab sales to third parties. In 2020, the company’s export sales increased by 17 percent year on year to 6.8 million mt, driven by higher exports of pig iron and billet.