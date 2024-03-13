NLMK Lipetsk’s steel shipments by rail up three percent in February

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 15:31:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Russian steelmaker NLMK Group’s steel shipments from its Lipetsk mill by rail amounted to 980,000 mt, down by 3.5 percent month on month and up by three percent year on year, according to local media reports.

Accordingly, in the given month, local shipments accounted for 480,000 mt of total shipments, dropping by 1.3 percent month on month and rising by nine percent year on year, and exports accounted for 500,000 mt, down by five percent compared to January and down 1.1 percent year on year.

In the meantime, in the January-February period, the company’s steel shipments by rail increased by two percent year on year to 2 million mt, while local shipments accounted for 800,000 mt of total shipments, moving up by 11 percent and exports accounted for 1.2 million mt, falling by one percent, both year on year.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, unmanned drones owned by Ukrainian security forces hit NLMK’s steel plant with the scope of the ongoing war. While it was reported that one of the coking plants was set on fire, the majority of market players said the attack would have a limited effect on NLMK’s operations.