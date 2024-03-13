﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NLMK Lipetsk’s steel shipments by rail up three percent in February

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 15:31:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Russian steelmaker NLMK Group’s steel shipments from its Lipetsk mill by rail amounted to 980,000 mt, down by 3.5 percent month on month and up by three percent year on year, according to local media reports.

Accordingly, in the given month, local shipments accounted for 480,000 mt of total shipments, dropping by 1.3 percent month on month and rising by nine percent year on year, and exports accounted for 500,000 mt, down by five percent compared to January and down 1.1 percent year on year.

In the meantime, in the January-February period, the company’s steel shipments by rail increased by two percent year on year to 2 million mt, while local shipments accounted for 800,000 mt of total shipments, moving up by 11 percent and exports accounted for 1.2 million mt, falling by one percent, both year on year.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, unmanned drones owned by Ukrainian security forces hit NLMK’s steel plant with the scope of the ongoing war. While it was reported that one of the coking plants was set on fire, the majority of market players said the attack would have a limited effect on NLMK’s operations.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking NLMK 

Similar articles

NLMK likely to see limited impact from drone attack at coke plant

26 Feb | Steel News

NLMK finally sells its longs business to IMH, ex-Russia pig iron shipments may be affected

11 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s NLMK Lipetsk to recycle refractories as raw material

09 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s NLMK launches new antibacterial coated steel

24 May | Steel News

NLMK’s crude steel output moves sideways in January-September

18 Oct | Steel News

Russian steel exports down 20 percent in Q2 due to sanctions

01 Aug | Steel News

NLMK’s crude steel output down slightly in H1

25 Jul | Steel News

NLMK’s main shareholder comments on Russia’s sanctions-related initiatives

06 Apr | Steel News

NLMK Group’s net profit and sales revenue rise in 2021

03 Feb | Steel News

NLMK’s crude steel output up 10 percent in 2021

21 Jan | Steel News