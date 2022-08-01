﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russian steel exports down 20 percent in Q2 due to sanctions

Monday, 01 August 2022 17:32:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel producers have been forced to work in challenging market conditions within the past five months, ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. The related sanctions pressure, coming mainly from the US, the EU, and the UK, has restricted Russia’s steel sales both in terms of volumes, at least to some regions, and in terms of payments, insurance and shipments. Although Russia is still able to export, the process has become much harder for the mills, specifically as the geographical range of sales has changed and concluding a deal takes a lot of time while the market is rather volatile.

According to Russian officials, Russian steel export volumes decreased by 20 percent in the April-June period this year. “Russian producers are now working in conditions of limited access to Western markets,” Russia’s Minister of Industry said. It was also underlined that local consumption decreased substantially, which forced Russian mills to cut capacity utilization rates from 93 percent to 80 percent on average. According to the minister, Russia’s MMK is under the most pressure with 93 percent, followed by Severstal at 72 percent. Local producer NLMK, according to the market information, continues working at around 90 percent, being not under direct sanctions, at least not yet.

In the flats segment, Russia’s hot rolled coils (HRC) are mainly being sold to Turkey and India and to the GCC and some Asian countries on occasional basis, while slabs are sold primarily to China, followed by Turkey and the EU with much lower volumes. It is worth mentioning that in Europe only NLMK is active, not yet being restricted. In the billet segment, Turkey, Egypt, China and Taiwan are the largest buyers from Russia, while the country’s longs have been barely traded at all, SteelOrbis estimates.

Still, even when able to find an international buyer, Russian mills are still forced to sell at a significant discount as a compensation for the increasing risks of dealing for Russian origin steel. “The profitability of exports is not the same as it was a year ago. … Mills are forced to enter the new markets and to work at a discount. With the current exchange rate, export sales are barely marginal and sometimes are economically inexpedient,” the minster said.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Production Severstal NLMK MMK 

Similar articles

Russia’s finished steel output sees 9.8 percent growth in Jan-Feb

29 Mar | Steel News

Russia increases finished steel output in January

08 Mar | Steel News

AvtoVAZ signs one-year steel supply contract with NLMK

24 Feb | Steel News

Six Russian companies produce 86 percent of Russian crude steel output in 2010

18 Feb | Steel News

Russia considers iron ore and rolled steel export duties

28 Jan | Steel News

Fitch anticipates stable outlook for CIS steel and mining companies

24 Jan | Steel News

Russian steel output increases in January-November

23 Dec | Steel News

Russian steel output increases in January-October

29 Nov | Steel News

Russia increases steel output in January-August

23 Sep | Steel News

Russian crude steel output rises by 22 percent in H1

29 Jul | Steel News