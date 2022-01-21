NLMK’s crude steel output up 10 percent in 2021

Friday, 21 January 2022 09:25:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) has announced its production and sales data for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021. According to the company’s statement, NLMK’s crude steel output in the fourth quarter totaled 4.5 million mt, up 16.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and year on year, as capacity utilization at NLMK Lipetsk grew after repair works. In the full year, the company’s crude steel output increased by 10.0 percent year on year, totaling 17.4 million mt, due to a ramp-up following equipment overhaul.

In the fourth quarter, NLMK Group’s total steel product sales increased by eight percent compared to the previous quarter and were up by six percent year on year to 4.5 million mt, amid output growth. In the given period, the company’s sales of semi-finished products to third parties decreased by 26.0 percent compared to the third quarter, mainly due to higher intragroup slab shipments, while its sales of finished products increased by 12.0 percent quarter on quarter to 3.1 million mt. In 2021, the company’s total steel product sales totaled 16.8 million mt, decreasing by four percent year on year.

In the fourth quarter this year, domestic sales totaled 3.2 million mt, up by 14.0 percent quarter on quarter and by 20.0 percent year on year, while in 2021 the company’s domestic sales totaled 11.4 million mt, up by six percent year on year, mainly due to higher supplies to the US and Russian markets.

The company’s export sales in the given quarter totaled 1.2 million mt, down by 17.0 percent quarter on quarter amid high demand in domestic market. In the full year, NLMK’s export sales decreased by 22.0 percent year on year to 5.2 million mt.