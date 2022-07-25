﻿
NLMK’s crude steel output down slightly in H1

Monday, 25 July 2022 15:05:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) has announced its production and sales data for the second quarter and the first half of 2021.

Accordingly, NLMK’s crude steel output in the second quarter totaled 4.41 million mt, down by 1.5 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 3.7 percent year on year, amid reduced steel production at NLMK Russia Long Products. In the first half, the company’s crude steel output decreased by 0.6 percent year on year, totaling 8.89 million mt.

In the second quarter, NLMK Group’s total steel product sales decreased by 12 percent compared to the previous quarter and were down by 7.4 percent year on year to 4.01 million mt, driven by a decline in demand in key markets. In the first half, the company’s total steel product sales amounted to 8.57 million mt, increased by four percent year on year.

In the given quarter, domestic sales totaled 2.6 million mt, down by three percent quarter on quarter and by seven percent year on year, while in the first six months the company’s domestic sales totaled 5.2 million mt, down by five percent year on year, mainly due to weak demand.

The company’s export sales in the given quarter totaled 1.2 million mt, down by 33.0 percent quarter on quarter and by 17.0 percent year on year. In the first half, NLMK’s export sales decreased by 13.0 percent year on year to 2.9 million mt.


Tags: Crude Steel Russia CIS Steelmaking Production NLMK 

