CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.33% in mid-April, inventory down 0.75%

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 11:20:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-April (April 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1188 million mt, up 0.33 percent compared to early April (April 1-10) this year.

In early April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1118 million mt, down 0.47 percent compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased. As of April 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.1161 million mt, decreasing by 137,700 mt or 0.75 percent compared to April 10.