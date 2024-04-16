CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.47% in early April, inventory down 0.94%

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:41:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early April (April 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1118 million mt, down 0.47 percent compared to late March (March 21-31) this year.

In late March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1218 million mt, up 3.63 percent compared to mid-March (March 11-20).

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of April 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.2538 million mt, decreasing by 173,600 mt or 0.94 percent compared to March 31.