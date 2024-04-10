Ukraine’s pig iron output up 32.1 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 10:29:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Ukraine’s pig iron output amounted to 538,200 mt, up by 8.6 percent month on month and by 15.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Ukrainian Steel Association Ukrmetallurgprom.

In the given month, the country’s crude steel production increased by 14.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.8 percent year on year to 610,900 mt, while its rolled steel production came to 488,700 mt, rising by 9.3 percent month on month and by 12.1 percent from the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the current year, Ukraine produced 1.59 million mt of pig iron, up 32.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel production in the given period totaled 1.69 million, up 36.6 percent, and rolled steel production was 1.39 million mt, up 35.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.