German crude steel output increases by 6.0 percent in January-March

Thursday, 25 April 2024 12:31:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 8.4 percent year on year to 3.51 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-March period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 6.0 percent year on year to 9.70 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.23 million mt in March this year, up 3.5 percent, while in the January-March period it increased by 4.8 percent to 6.31 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 1.0 percent to 3.01 million mt in March, while going up by 5.0 percent to 8.57 million mt in the first three months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.