German crude steel output down 10.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Friday, 24 October 2025 16:16:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 0.6 percent year on year to 2.97 million mt, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first nine months of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 10.7 percent year on year to 25.38 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.95 million mt, up by 6.7 percent, while in the January-September period it decreased by 12.5 percent to 16.07 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In September, the country’s hot rolled steel output grew by one percent year on year to 2.60 million mt, while dropping by 6.7 percent to 22.54 million mt in the first nine months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

