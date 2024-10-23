German crude steel output increases by 4.0 percent in January-September

In September this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 4.3 percent year on year to 2.99 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-September period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 4.0 percent year on year to 28.36 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.82 million mt in September this year, down 5.0 percent, while in the January-September period it increased by 1.6 percent to 18.37 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 7.9 percent to 2.58 million mt in September while going up by 3.2 percent to 24.25 million mt in the first nine months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.