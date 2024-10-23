 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > German crude steel output increases...

German crude steel output increases by 4.0 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 11:14:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 4.3 percent year on year to 2.99 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-September period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 4.0 percent year on year to 28.36 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.82 million mt in September this year, down 5.0 percent, while in the January-September period it increased by 1.6 percent to 18.37 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 7.9 percent to 2.58 million mt in September while going up by 3.2 percent to 24.25 million mt in the first nine months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 3.6 percent in September from August

22 Oct | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 1.09 percent in Sept from Aug, rise expected for Oct

18 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine sees 21.9 percent rise in pig iron output in January-September

09 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-September

02 Oct | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by four percent in January-August

25 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 6.05% in Aug from July, to rebound in Sept

18 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine sees 21.1 percent rise in pig iron output in January-August

10 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees higher outputs in January-August

04 Sep | Steel News

BHP: Global steel output to increase slightly in remainder of 2024

28 Aug | Steel News