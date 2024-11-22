German crude steel output increases by five percent in January-October

In October this year, Germany’s crude steel output increased by 14.7 percent year on year to 3.22 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-October period this year, crude steel production in Germany went up by 5.0 percent year on year to 31.58 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 2.03 million mt in October this year, up 9.0 percent, while in the January-October period it increased by 2.3 percent to 20.40 million mt, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 7.1 percent to 2.77 million mt in October, while going up by 3.6 percent to 27.02 million mt in the first ten months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.