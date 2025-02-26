 |  Login 
German crude steel output down 12.7 percent in January

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 14:11:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 12.7 percent year on year to 2.68 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl).

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.72 million mt in January, down by 16.3 percent year on year.

In January, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 8.7 percent year on year to 2.48 million mt.

“The cautious start to the year is further evidence of how urgently an economic stimulus is needed to overcome the economic shock in Germany. We expect the new federal government to act promptly and courageously,” Kerstin Maria Rippel, general manager of WV Stahl, commented.


