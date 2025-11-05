Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10% rise in crude steel output in Jan-Oct 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for October and the first ten months of 2025.

In October, Zaporizhstal produced 302,500 mt of pig iron, 275,400 mt of crude steel and 204,900 mt of finished steel, up by 14.4 percent, 14.1 percent and 18.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-October period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.94 million mt, up by 14.9 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 2.66 million mt and 2.29 million mt, respectively, moving up by ten percent and by 14.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.