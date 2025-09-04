 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records...

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 6.7 percent rise in crude steel output for Jan-Aug 2025

Thursday, 04 September 2025 12:29:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for August and the first seven months of 2025.

In August, Zaporizhstal produced 310,800 mt of pig iron, 277,300 mt of crude steel and 245,900 mt of finished steel, up by 19.8 percent, 17.1 percent and 14.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-August period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.34 million mt, up by 14.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 2.10 million mt and 1.84 million mt, respectively, moving up by 6.7 percent and by 11.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Production Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output down 12.1 percent in January-July 2025

21 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in H1 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts 5.2% rise in crude steel output for Jan-July 2025

04 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue falls in H1 2025, sales volume rises

22 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 18.2% in H1 2025

21 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer
Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer