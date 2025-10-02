Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 9.6% rise in crude steel output in Jan-Sept 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for September and the first nine months of 2025.

In September, Zaporizhstal produced 303,400 mt of pig iron, 279,800 mt of crude steel and 247,300 mt of finished steel, up by 22 percent, 37.8 percent and 34.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-September period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.64 million mt, up by 15 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 2.38 million mt and 2.09 million mt, respectively, moving up by 9.6 percent and by 14.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.