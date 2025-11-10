Turkey’s Kardemir reports lower net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced its financial and operational results for the first nine months of this year.

In the given period, the company achieved a net loss of TRY 955.08 million ($22.63 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 3.95 billion in the same period of 2024, while its sales revenues declined by 11.8 percent year on year to TRY 48.19 billion ($1.14 billion). In addition, Kardemir’s operating profit totaled TRY 119.61 million ($2.83 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 1.38 billion in the first nine months of last year.

In the January-September period, the company produced 1.87 million mt of crude steel, remaining almost stable, while its pig iron production totaled 1.71 million mt, falling by 1.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, Kardemir stated that its product sales volume amounted to 1.87 million mt, increasing by 9.6 percent year on year.