 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees...

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10.9 percent rise in crude steel output in Jan-Nov 2025

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 14:06:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for November and the first 11 months of 2025.

In November, Zaporizhstal produced 309,100 mt of pig iron, 273,200 mt of crude steel and 251,300 mt of finished steel, up by 19.1 percent, 20.2 percent and 31.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 3.25 million mt, up by 15.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 2.93 million mt and 2.54 million mt, respectively, moving up by 10.9 percent and by 15.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Production Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down one percent in October 2025

21 Nov | Steel News

Metinvest posts higher steel, BPI and billet outputs for Q3, finished output down slightly

12 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir reports lower net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

10 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10% rise in crude steel output in Jan-Oct 2025

05 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

24 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7 percent in September 2025

23 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 9.6% rise in crude steel output in Jan-Sept 2025

02 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal records 6.7 percent rise in crude steel output for Jan-Aug 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
ZISCO TRADING
View Offer
Steelmaking Pig Iron
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer