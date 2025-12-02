Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 10.9 percent rise in crude steel output in Jan-Nov 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for November and the first 11 months of 2025.

In November, Zaporizhstal produced 309,100 mt of pig iron, 273,200 mt of crude steel and 251,300 mt of finished steel, up by 19.1 percent, 20.2 percent and 31.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 3.25 million mt, up by 15.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 2.93 million mt and 2.54 million mt, respectively, moving up by 10.9 percent and by 15.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.