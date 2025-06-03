Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-May

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for May and the first five months of 2025.
In May, Zaporizhstal produced 294,500 mt of pig iron, 277,900 mt of crude steel and 233,100 mt of finished steel, up by 22.7 percent, 15.7 percent and 14.3 percent year on year, respectively.
In the January-May period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.43 million mt, up by 10.6 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.29 million mt and 1.09 million mt, respectively, moving up by 3.8 percent and by 4.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.