German crude steel output down 12.1 percent in January-July 2025

Thursday, 21 August 2025 14:26:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 13.7 percent year on year to 2.72 million mt, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first seven months of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 12.1 percent year on year to 19.83 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.74 million mt, down by 18.3 percent, while in the January-July period it decreased by 15.0 percent to 12.38 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In July, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 4.9 percent year on year to 2.47 million mt, while dropping by 7.8 percent to 17.75 million mt in the first seven months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


