German crude steel output down 12.5 percent in Q1

In March this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 11.3 percent year on year to 3.11 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first quarter of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 12.5 percent year on year to 8.50 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.90 million mt, down by 15.0 percent, while in the January-March period it decreased by 15.7 percent to 5.32 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In March, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 7.3 percent year on year to 2.79 million mt, while dropping by 10.9 percent to 7.64 million mt in the first three months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.