 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > German...

German crude steel output down 12.5 percent in Q1

Thursday, 24 April 2025 11:54:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 11.3 percent year on year to 3.11 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first quarter of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 12.5 percent year on year to 8.50 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.90 million mt, down by 15.0 percent, while in the January-March period it decreased by 15.7 percent to 5.32 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In March, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 7.3 percent year on year to 2.79 million mt, while dropping by 10.9 percent to 7.64 million mt in the first three months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in March

22 Apr | Steel News

Russia’s MMK sees 13.4 percent fall in crude steel output in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

03 Apr | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine reports 8.4 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Feb

10 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

04 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output down 12.7 percent in January

26 Feb | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts net loss for 2024, mostly lower outputs and sales

24 Feb | Steel News