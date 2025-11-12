 |  Login 
Metinvest posts higher steel, BPI and billet outputs for Q3, finished output down slightly

Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Ukraine head-quartered Metinvest Group has issued its operational results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a considerable rise in its crude steel, raw material and semis production year on year. However, outputs in the January-September period mostly declined year on year, mainly resulting from significant maintenance work at Kamet-Stal, one of Metinvest’s main facilities in Ukraine, carried out in the April-June period this year.

Following Russia’s full scale military invasion of Ukraine, the steel sector in the country, including Metinvest, has been hit by war-related security issues as well as energy supply and logistics problems, and by the generally tough economic situation in Ukraine, the official company statement reads.

The group’s crude steel and pig iron production increased by 30 percent and two percent quarter on quarter in the third quarter, which is attributed to the abovementioned maintenance works at Kamet-Stal and to overall increase of efficiency seen during the July-September quarter. However, in the first nine months the respective figures were down 10 percent and six percent year on year, respectively.

A considerable rise was seen in commercial steel billet production in the third quarter, 80 percent quarter on quarter, again due to resumed production at Kamet-Stal, while output decreased by 19 percent year on year in the January-September period due to lower production figures and increased consumption of the company’s own billet for longs rolling. Buyers from the EU, Turkey and some Middle Eastern countries remained the main consumers of Metinvest’s billet.

The group’s flat steel production in Ukraine declined by eight percent in the third quarter, while longs production was down four percent, quarter on quarter. In the first nine months, the same figures showed 12 percent and five percent increases year on year, respectively.

Product, 000 mt Q3 2025 Q2 2025 % Jan.-Sept. 2025 Jan.-Sept. 2024 %
Steel 546 420 30 1,455 1,610 -10
Pig iron 497 353 41 1,285 1,367 -6
Merchant billet 230 128 80 506 624 -19
Flat products 265 289 -8 817 729 12
Long products 326 339 -4 1,001 949 5
Coke 287 275 4 821 846 -3
Iron ore concentrate 3,989 3,910 2 11,713 12,239 -4

